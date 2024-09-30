Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurates beautification project at Rathbari More

MALDA: The beautification project at Rathbari More in English Bazar was officially inaugurated on Saturday evening by Firhad Hakim, the minister of Municipal and Urban Development. Spearheaded by the English Bazar Municipality (EBM), this initiative aims to revitalise the area surrounding the Rathbari traffic intersection, which had long been neglected.



During the inauguration ceremony, minister Hakim unveiled a plaque commemorating the project’s launch. He emphasised the importance of the project, especially with the festive season approaching. “I highly praise the new lighting and historical displays that celebrate the rich culture of Malda district, allowing both residents and visitors to appreciate the enhanced environment. I also wish to replicate this in Kolkata,” Hakim remarked.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of the EBM, highlighted the significance of Rathbari More as a vital junction connecting six wards and attracting many visitors. He noted that the beautification project aims to elevate the area’s reputation and boost local tourism.

“The beautification of this municipal area is underway, and many such upgrades will be implemented,” he stated.

The municipality envisions this project as a model that can be duplicated in other locations, showcasing its commitment to urban development and cultural preservation. With the completion of this initiative, officials anticipate a substantial enhancement in the aesthetic appeal of Malda city, fostering a more inviting atmosphere for residents and tourists alike.