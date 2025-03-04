Minister calls up injured student’s kin to express regret

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu has expressed regret to the father of Jadavpur University (JU) student Indranuj Ray, who was injured after coming in front of the minister’s car on March 1. The minister also wished for Indranuj’s speedy recovery.

Indranuj is the son of Amit Ray, Secretary of the Faculty Council for Postgraduate Studies in Science, Engineering & Technology and Agriculture & Veterinary Science at Calcutta University. Speaking about his conversation with the minister, Amit Ray said: “The Education minister called me on Monday evening to inquire about my son’s health. He told me that the incident has caused him and his wife great distress and they are deeply remorseful.”

Ray also emphasised the need to consider students’ age, emotions, maturity and tolerance levels when handling such situations. “It is the responsibility of adults to guide students towards democratic ways,” he stated. In light of the incident, he urged the minister to withdraw the cases filed against 18 students accused of causing disturbances on campus during the March 1 incident. The minister assured him that the matter would be given due consideration.

Indranuj remains under medical observation, with swelling in his left eye being monitored for 72 hours before doctors decide on further treatment. On Tuesday, the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), the professors’ wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), organised a protest rally condemning the alleged harassment of the Education minister on March 1. The rally, which commenced from Jadavpur 8-B, passed through Jadavpur Police Station and concluded at Madhusudan Mancha in Dhakuria.

Selim Box Mandal, vice-president of WBCUPA, alleged that a group of miscreants, disguised as students, had orchestrated an attack on the minister. “They attempted to kill him, throwing sticks and shoes and breaking car windows. The vice-chancellor’s clothes were torn, and several former vice-chancellors were also harassed,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Jadavpur University students continued their protests.. On Tuesday evening, left-wing and ultra-left student organisations held a general body meeting and issued an ultimatum to vice-chancellor (V-C) Bhaskar Gupta, demanding that he return to campus by 4 pm on Wednesday. “Our protest will continue until the V-C comes to campus. We had already asked him to return on Monday, but he did not come. If he fails to appear by 4 pm, we will escalate our movement after an all-stakeholder meeting,” said student leader Debarghya Jash.

The V-C has cited health reasons for his absence, following an alleged assault by students at a hospital where he had gone to visit the injured. His family physician, Dr Arindam Biswas, told the media that he requires at least ten days of complete rest to prevent health complications. Amid the ongoing unrest, Jadavpur University authorities held an online meeting with representatives from four teachers’ associations and officials on Tuesday to discuss measures to restore the academic and research environment. The officiating V-C participated online, while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Amitava Dutta reported that several proposals were presented.