Minimum wage committee meet inconclusive

Siliguri: A meeting of the minimum wage committee for tea garden workers was held on Tuesday in



Siliguri in the presence of minister Moloy Ghatak.

However, the meeting remained inconclusive.

“Today’s meeting was helpful. We had a positive discussion with tea garden owners and trade unions. As this is a long process and involves different stakeholders, it will take some time to come to a decision,” said the minister.

Trade unions are continuing their protest, demanding a minimum wage for tea garden workers. They have demanded that a worker gets over Rs 600 as minimum wage daily (cash and kind component). Currently, tea garden workers are getting Rs 250 wage per day.