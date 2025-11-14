‘Minimum temp to drop by 2-3°C across Bengal in next five days’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Thursday said that minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius across Bengal during the next five days.

There is no possibility of rain or significant fog in the state in the next few days, the weather office said in its forecast. The minimum temperature in Kolkata was three notches below normal at 17.1 degree Celsius. Some of the western parts of the state registered the lowest temperature of the day at 13 degree Celsius.

There will not be any major change in minimum temperature during night for the next five days over the districts

of the state.

The cold weather will prevail in Bengal as of now as the cold western wind has brought down the temperature. The coastal districts may witness thick fog in the early morning hours. Sriniketan in Birbhum district recorded the lowest temperature in the plains of the state at 13.2 degree Celsius, the weather office said. Alipurduar in North Bengal registered the lowest temperature of the day at 14 degree celsius while Purulia in South Bengal recorded 14 degree, Suri in Birbhum 14 degree, Uluberia 14.5 degree Celsius and Bardhaman 14.5 degree, it said.

According to the MeT office, the hill town of Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature in Bengal on Thursday at 7 degree Celsius.

The MeT office in Alipore also said that the city’s skies will remain mainly clear over the next few days extending the spell of comfortable, rain-free days across South Bengal. According to the MeT office prediction, the skies in north Bengal districts will remain clear in the next five days. Mercury will also drop further. There will be thick fog early in the morning hours in the districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar.