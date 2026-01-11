Minimum temp increases by nearly 4°C in a day

Kolkata: Over the weekend, Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal saw a notable rise in temperatures after a period of persistent cold, even as widespread fog warnings remain in effect across the state.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, the minimum temperature in Kolkata increased by nearly four degrees in a single day, offering a brief respite from the recent cold spell. On Sunday morning, the city recorded a minimum of 15 °C, which is approximately 1.2 °C above the seasonal average.

Despite this upward shift, overall temperatures have been below normal for days. Earlier in the week, the minimum had fallen to around 10 °C, and maximum daytime temperatures had struggled to exceed 22 °C on Saturday.

This rise in mercury was not limited to Kolkata.

Several districts in South Bengal experienced similar increases, with minimum readings climbing above 10 °C in many areas. However, the cold has not completely lifted.

The weather office points out that the overall winter pattern remains in place, and the influence of cold conditions is likely to continue for several days.

The forecast suggests that night temperatures in South Bengal may stay 2–3 °C below normal in the coming week, while daytime highs are also expected to hover below average by up to 2 °C. In North Bengal, temperature variations are expected to be similarly muted. The Met Office has issued fog warnings for many districts, predicting shallow to moderate fog in both South and North Bengal during early mornings and into the forenoon.