Mini truck overturns, 17 injured

Malda: A mini truck overturned in the Damodarpur area under English Bazar Police Station, injuring several devotees. The victims, all residents of Habibpur, were returning from a holy dip in the Ganga at Manikchak when the mishap took place.

According to reports, the mini truck lost control and overturned near Damodar Tola. A total of 17 people sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. Local residents rushed to the spot and promptly transported the injured to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for treatment.

Upon receiving the news, prominent political leaders, including Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of English Bazar Municipality and Rogi Kalyan Samiti of MMCH, visited the hospital to check on the injured.

Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania also arrived at the hospital and assured that medical treatment was being provided to all the injured individuals. He confirmed that the condition of two victims remains critical.

“The people belong to Habibpur. After taking a holy dip in Ganga the truck overturned while passing a motorcycle on the way back. We are monitoring the situation,” said Choudhury.