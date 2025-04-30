MillenniumPost
Bengal

Minakha road mishap: Two killed, ten injured

BY MPost30 April 2025 12:12 AM IST

Kolkata: Two persons were killed and 10 injured after a bus lost control and hit a van, bicycle and a motorcycle in a row in Minakha of North 24-Parganas on Tuesday.

According to sources, a bus on route DN 16/1 was going to Kolkata from Saraberia in Basirhat on Tuesday morning. While passing through the Nepal More area, the driver lost control and the bus hit a battery-powered van, a bicycle and a motorcycle in a row and then collided with an electric pole before coming to a halt.

Locals initially started rescuing the passengers who were rushed to a local hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. Among the passengers, 10 persons were critical. Four of them were later shifted to a Kolkata hospital where another person succumbed to his injuries.

Locals alleged that the buses always run at a very high speed. They also alleged traffic police inaction. However, the cops have assured the villagers that necessary steps would be taken to prevent accidents in the area.

