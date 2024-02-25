Min warns of stiff resistance against any attempts to create disturbance in Dinhata

North Bengal Development minister and TMC leader Udayan Guha on Sunday, warned that any attempts by the BJP to create disturbance in Dinhata will meet

strong resistance. “If anyone attempts to create disturbance in Burirhat, Dinhatta, they will be chased out by local women with brooms,” stated Guha. Trinamool organised a ‘Black Day’ event at Burirhat, on Sunday, exactly one year after a clash had taken place between TMC and BJP supporters in Burirhat. Guha further stated: “People in Bengal are not receiving payments for MGNREGA work. This seems like a conspiracy to trouble the Chief Minister of Bengal. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured that payments will be disbursed starting March 1. Those awaiting payments will receive them in their bank accounts.”

The Trinamool Congress had pulled up the BJP for fomenting trouble and inciting clashes in the area in 2023. The BJP had however denied the allegations. Dinhata Block-II Trinamool Congress president Deepak Bhattacharya and other party members were present at the event.