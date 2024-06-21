Min vows new classrooms for school in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) minister Udayan Guha has assured the construction of classrooms at New Town Girls High School. A team led by Guha, newly-elected MP from Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and TMC district president Abhijit De Bhowmik visited the Cooch Behar New Town Girls High School on Friday. The District TMC party office is located opposite this school.



This school is very old and the building’s condition is extremely poor. Students are unable to study properly in the classrooms and accidents could happen at any moment. Due to the building’s precarious state, the school authorities are forced to operate in two shifts. On Friday, Udayan Guha inquired about all the issues.

Udayan Guha said: “Initiatives are being taken by the Education department for the construction of this school building. At the same time, arrangements are being made by the NBDD to provide two classrooms. Arrangements will be made as soon as possible to build new classrooms for this school.” MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said: “I have spoken to the Education department. I learned from the District Project Officer that a proposal has been sent to the higher office regarding the construction of eight classrooms.

I discussed how to expedite the process.”