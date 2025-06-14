Min urges food processing sector to set up units in Bengal

Kolkata: Minister-in-Charge of state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&) Arup Roy on Saturday urged food processing industries to set up units in Bengal and promised to offer all possible government assistance for such industries. “Various types of crops, including a variety of fruits and vegetables are produced in Bengal. However, due to lack of processing infrastructure, we need to send them to other states for processing and then the processed product comes back to our state for consumption. In this backdrop, under the directions of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee we are encouraging food processing industries in Bengal,” said Roy addressing the three-day Agro Food & Beverage Exposition & Conference organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The conclave, backed by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries, began on Friday with eminent personalities sharing insights on market trends, recent developments, and future innovations. About 50 stalls from various food processors from across India have been set up.