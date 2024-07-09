Min urges BJP MPs for Central funding amid damaged river embankments

Jalpaiguri: “There has been no visible role from the Central government in repairing the breaches and dams, even after voters elected BJP candidates in many seats in North Bengal in the recent Parliamentary election.



BJP MPs are urged to advocate for fund allocation in Parliament for these critical repairs,” stated Sabina Yasmin, minister of State for the Irrigation Department, during her visit to the Teesta River Dam in Bakali on Tuesday.

Due to heavy rains over the last two to three weeks, river embankments have been damaged at around 100 locations along various rivers in the North East Zone, according to the Irrigation Department.

Accompanied by Chief Engineer Krishnandu Bhowmik, Executive Engineer Debavarata Dutta, and other officials from the North East Zone, Yasmin travelled by road from Uttarkanya to Bakali in Maynaguri. They inspected the Teesta dam, damaged by heavy rains and river water and interacted with local residents.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is deeply concerned about North Bengal. Heavy rains in Sikkim and Bhutan have affected several river embankments and riverside areas, including the Teesta.

Debris, including rocks and sand from the hills, are accumulating, obstructing the river’s flow and altering its course, notably in the Teesta.

While completing such work during the monsoon is impractical, immediate action is prioritised in vulnerable areas to prevent further damage next year. Dredging the river is a viable solution, necessitating collaboration with the Centre as the state cannot manage alone.

Unfortunately, the Centre’s response has been inadequate, and even local BJP MPs have not shown any initiative or interest.”

Yasmin appealed to BJP MPs from North Bengal to secure the Centre’s funds for safeguarding riverside communities.