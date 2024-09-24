Min Udayan Guha stresses on better public relations

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development department minister Udayan Guha has instructed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to improve public relations as well as refrain from attending any kangaroo courts or arbitrary courts.



This directive was delivered during a speech at a TMC workers’ meeting held at the Khuttimari sub health centre ground in Dinhata on Sunday night. The minister accused some local leaders of exploiting these informal courts for personal gain.

According to TMC sources, the party had performed poorly in the Burir Haat-II Gram Panchayat areas during the recent Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections. Minister Guha expressed frustration with local TMC leaders, attributing the electoral setback to their lack of engagement with electors. “The local populace benefits from various state government schemes under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and substantial development has occurred in the Dinhata Assembly area. Yet, during elections, people vote for the BJP.

This is largely due to our local leaders’ failure to maintain proper public relations,” he stated. He emphasised that some leaders do not even engage with the community with a friendly demeanor, highlighting the need for improved outreach.

Furthermore, Minister Guha warned against leaders who exploit the kangaroo courts for financial gain, alleging: “Certain individuals take money under the pretense of resolving issues like marriage disputes, only to disappear with the funds.

Any leader found guilty of such corruption will face expulsion from the party.”