Min Udayan Guha inaugurates 2 market complexes in Cooch Behar

The inauguration of two-newly constructed market complexes, undertaken by the North Bengal Development Department, took place on Wednesday. Udayan Guha, minister of North Bengal Development, inaugurated both these market complexes. The complexes include a fresh addition to the Baburhat Market Complex in Guriahati-1 GP of Cooch Behar Block I and the Pundibari Haat in Cooch Behar Block II. The North Bengal Development department sources stated that the markets have been built at a total cost of around Rs 11 crore.

The Baburhat Haat now boasts a single-story market complex. An open market has been set up on the ground floor, with 41 stalls on the top floor. Various facilities, ranging from toilets to CCTV cameras, have been incorporated. An expenditure of Rs 4,57,05,332 has been incurred for this. Adjacent to the Pundibari Haat, the North Bengal Development department has erected a new building that houses a fish market. This building is divided into three sections. The two-story commercial structure within the block houses 30 stalls in total — 16 on the ground floor and 14 on the first floor. In Block B, there are 16 open fish shops, 36 general shops, and 7 meat shops, each equipped with rolling shutters. Block C comprises 46 stalls in the commercial building.

Alongside the minister, district Magistrate of Cooch Behar, Pawan Kadian, Chairman of the North Bengal Development Council, Rabindranath Ghosh, and other dignitaries were present for the inauguration. Udayan Guha emphasised: “The market complexes will prove beneficial for both buyers and sellers alike.”