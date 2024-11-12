Min to launch ‘Duarey Mantri’ initiative in Dinhata to strengthen TMC’s reach

Cooch Behar: In a strategic move to strengthen the party’s (Trinamool Congress) presence, North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha has launched the ‘Duarey Mantri’ programme in Dinhata. The initiative, which will begin on November 16, aims to address public grievances by facilitating direct interaction between the Minister and the people of the region.

As part of the programme, Guha will embark on foot visits across 16 villages and 16 wards of the municipality in Dinhata Assembly. He plans to cover a distance of approximately 300 kilometres, engaging with over one lakh residents. During these visits, he will listen to the concerns of locals and take immediate steps to resolve issues, ensuring a closer connection with the community.

Guha remarked: “This programme, initiated by the youth wing of the party, offers a unique opportunity to meet the common people, hear their problems directly, and take prompt action to address them.” Despite facing occasional corruption allegations involving local leaders — ranging from accusations of mismanagement in government schemes like the Awas Yojana to other local grievances — Guha has refrained from naming or warning the involved parties in his public addresses.

Sources within the TMC suggest that this initiative is designed to allow citizens to directly voice their concerns to the minister, aiming for transparent and accountable governance.

Political analysts believe that the ‘Duarey Mantri’ is also a prelude to the 2026 Assembly elections, aimed at fortifying the party’s position in Dinhata. Opponents, however, view it as an effort to mitigate

growing dissatisfaction among the electorate.