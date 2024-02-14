Min takes charge over wedding of girl

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development department minister, Udayan Guha, extended his support to a distressed family, ensuring the marriage of their daughter. The wedding took place at Dinhata Muktadhara Club on Monday night, with Guha personally overseeing and organising all aspects of the ceremony.



Gopal Das, a modest businessman from Pratham Khand Bhangni village in Dinhata, had come across a young girl in the market. Bringing her home, he named her Lakshmi and raised her as his own daughter. Now that Lakshmi’s marriage was on the horizon, Gopal was concerned about meeting the wedding expenses. Upon the advice of his neighbours, he approached the minister and explained his situation. Guha, without hesitation, assumed all the responsibilities for the wedding, ensuring that every detail, from food to rituals, were all taken care of. While Minister Udayan Guha couldn’t be physically present as he was in Kolkata, he stayed connected over the phone, making inquiries to ensure everything proceeded seamlessly. He entrusted the local TMC leadership to oversee the event, and TMC leaders were on-site from Monday morning, successfully completing the wedding ceremony by night. Minister Udayan Guha expressed: “It is our responsibility to stand by the people. Once the matter was brought to my attention, I agreed to support them. I wish the newlyweds a happy married life. I monitored the proceedings throughout the day.”

The family has expressed gratitude. “Had it not been for the minister, it would have been very difficult for us to make all the necessary arrangements for the wedding,” stated Gopal Das.