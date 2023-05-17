Min steps in to ensure treatment of woman injured in heavy rain

kolkata: In a unique gesture, state minister Birbaha Hansda intervened in the treatment of a woman who received injuries during a thunderstorm in Lalgarh on Monday evening.



The minister rushed to Jhargram Medical College along with the family members of the victim to supervise her treatment.

The patient, Mouli Murmu along with many others received injuries in Lalgarh during the storm and thundershower.The injured patients were initially taken to Lalgarh Gramin Hospital.

Birbaha Hansda enquired about her treatment from an on-duty doctor but the latter reportedly refused to divulge anything to the minister. The doctor also wanted to know her identity.The minister then sat on a stair at the Surgery department of the hospital when a doctor of the hospital allegedly non-cooperated with the minister.

Following the incident, the medical superintendent of the Jhargram Medical College and Hospital Dr Goutamneswar Majumdar and assistant superintendent Dr Snehasish Patra rushed to the spot where the minister was sitting. After pleas from the top officials of the medical college, Hansda withdrew her sit-in protest.