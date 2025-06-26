Min reviews library services in North Bengal, vows action on Cooch Behar State Library

Cooch Behar: State minister for Mass Education Extension and Library Services, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday at the Cooch Behar District Magistrate’s office. The meeting focused on strengthening public education outreach and improving library infrastructure across North Bengal.

Officials from five districts—Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar—attended the session. Among those present were Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Principal Secretary of the department and Arvind Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of Cooch Behar. During the meeting, the minister highlighted the significance of the region’s library network, stating: “There are nearly 2,400 libraries across the state. We are actively considering ways to upgrade the State Library of Cooch Behar.”

He particularly emphasised the historical importance of the North Bengal State Library in Cooch Behar, which currently operates at a district level despite housing rare manuscripts and documents from the royal era. “This place holds valuable historical material, but unfortunately, it is underutilised and suffers from a lack of adequate staffing,” he noted.

Chowdhury further added: “I have already visited this library three times. While some responsibilities do not fall directly under our department, I’ve instructed the Principal Secretary and the District Magistrate to inspect the library’s condition. Strikingly, no public representative or Zila Parishad member has raised the issue in the Assembly or submitted a formal request.”

Stressing the library’s potential to become a cultural hub for North Bengal if upgraded to state-level status, the minister said: “The library can carry forward the region’s heritage, but only if it is properly restored and managed.”

Addressing the staffing crunch, he mentioned: “At present, there are only four staff members. However, we have already initiated the process of appointing more library personnel, and this issue is under review.”