Min lays foundation stones for dev works worth about Rs 6 cr

Malda: As per the directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, foundation stones have been laid for works worth almost Rs 6 crore by Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for North Bengal Development department (NBDD), in Harishchandrapur and Old Malda Municipality (OMM) area.



The works include concretisation of four roads of nearly 2 kilometers, classroom building in Harishchandrapur College and construction of three ghats in OMM area.

Daulatpur Gram Panchayat (GP) of Harishchandrapur II Block is going to have a paver block road of 641 metres. Other 2 GPs of the block, Malior I and Islampur are to have concrete roads of 450 and 550 metre respectively. Further, Bhingol GP of Harishchandrapur I will have one such road of 350 metres stretch. A sum of Rs 2,16,04,360 has also been sanctioned for construction of classrooms and development of the campus of Harishchandrapur College. Apart from these, three ghats for Chhath Puja and immersion of idols in wards 7, 9 and 20 will be built by the department against a sanctioned fund of Rs 1,45,48,970.

The foundation-laying ceremonies have been organised in Harishchandrapur College and Mirzapur Nichupara Ghat in OMM area. Yeasmin said: “The works are going to benefit many people of both the places immensely, thanks to Mamata Banerjee. We are very happy to serve people. The works for construction of many roads have started in Malda and many are yet to come.”