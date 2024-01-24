Min lays foundation stone of Haat Shades

North Bengal Development department minister Udayan Guha inaugurated the construction of the Haat Shade at Samuktala on Wednesday. With an investment exceeding Rs 3 crore, about 22 haat shades will be constructed in collaboration with the North Bengal Development department, benefiting over 200 local businessmen.

Udayan Guha stated: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive for rural economic development has led to plans for over twenty haat shades at Samuktala Haat. With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s inspiration and financial support from the North Bengal Development department, work on the haat shades has auspiciously commenced. In addition to haat shades, various developmental initiatives, including solar lights, will be implemented.”

Guha also announced: “A bridge to Kharia Basti of Mahakalguri Gram Panchayat is slated for construction in the next financial year.”

Four years ago, the construction of Samuktala Haat Shade necessitated the removal of a century-old banyan tree near the Samuktala Hanuman Temple in Block-II of Alipurduar. Udayan Guha officially inaugurated the haat shade construction, with block-level officials, Rajya Sabha Member Prakash Chik Baraik, North Bengal Development Council vice-chairman Mridul Goswami, and Shamuktala Gram Panchayat Pradhan Ajen Minj in attendance.