Min lays foundation stone of 9th cold storage of Haringhata Meat

People from the southern fringes of the city and also from a part of South 24-Parganas will soon be able to avail a great collection of ‘ready to eat’ item and frozen meats as “Haringhata meat” is set to open its 9th cold storage in Tollygunge. It will cater to more than 50,000 in the region.

State Power minister Aroop Biswas laid the foundation stone of the 9th cold storage in presence of Animal Resources Development minister Swapan Debnath. It will be a power capacity for modern cold storage. It would cost the state government around Rs 95,20,934 for setting up the cold storage which will provide direct employment to 32 people while 880 people will get indirect employment once the project is completed.

Haringhata Meat comes under West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDC). WBLDC has around 700 outlets across the state which include state-run kiosks and authorised franchise points. The figure stood at only

6 in 2010-11. WBLDC is developing infrastructure for cold storage facilities across the state to cater to the rising demand of customers for meat and meat products sold under Haringhata Meat brand. According to a senior official, the Haringhata Meat can cater to only 48 to 49 per cent of the demand received from customers.