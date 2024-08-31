Min launches newly-renovated market

Alipurduar: Minister Becharam Manna inaugurated a newly-renovated market in Kamakhyaguri on Friday, completed by the Agriculture and Marketing department at a cost of nearly Rs 8 crore. The event was attended by District Magistrate R Vimala, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Baraik, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Snigdha Shoiba and officials from the Alipurduar District Agriculture and Marketing department.

The Kamakhyaguri market, a key trading hub, has been upgraded with a budget of over Rs 7 crore. The renovation includes 11 auction sheds, 31 shops and 4 animal shelters, along with a veterinary hospital. New facilities such as restrooms, drinking water, and toilets have been added for buyers and sellers. Solar lighting and an improved drainage system are also part of the enhancements.

Minister Manna stated: “The market will be managed by the district regulated market committee, with shops allocated by lottery. As the largest banana market in North Bengal, these upgrades will attract more buyers and sellers.”

He also announced plans for 13 new cold storage facilities to preserve vegetables like potatoes, emphasising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s commitment to revolutionising agriculture. “We are establishing sales points through the Agriculture and Marketing department for farmers and several Sufal Bangla stalls have already been set up. Our goal is to build more markets like this for farmers’ benefit.”