Min launches key projects worth Rs 25 cr in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: North Bengal Development department minister Udayan Guha on Thursday inaugurated multiple infrastructure and civic projects worth nearly Rs 25 crore in Alipurduar district, marking a significant push for regional development.

The initiatives include the long-awaited construction of a government-funded swimming pool in Ward 18 of Alipurduar Municipality, the major revamp of the historic Samuktala Market and the launch of seven new road construction projects across three Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to the press during his district tour, Guha said: “The demand for a swimming pool at the district headquarters had been pending for years. Today, construction has officially begun with an estimated budget exceeding Rs 5 crore. We aim to complete it within a year.”

In Samuktala, one of the oldest settlements in the district, the century-old market has been given a modern facelift. The Rs 3 crore renovation includes 22 new sheds and a paved courtyard built with paver blocks, allowing approximately 250 traders to conduct business more comfortably year-round. “This is now the largest and most modernized market in the Dooars region. No other market in North Bengal has 22 dedicated sheds,” Guha said during the inauguration. Simultaneously, road development work has commenced on seven routes across Kumargram, Alipurduar town and Madarihat constituencies. All roads will be constructed using paver blocks and span between 1 and 3 kilometre each, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 16 crore. Completion is expected by December.

While highlighting the state government’s development initiatives, Guha also took aim at the Centre. “Despite a financial blockade imposed by the Central government, we’ve executed development projects worth Rs 245 crore in Alipurduar district alone over the last three years,” he asserted. “Funds have been distributed nearly equally among the district’s five Assembly segments.”

Accompanying the minister at the day’s events were Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Snigdha Shoiba and other notable dignitaries.