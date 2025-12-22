Min lauds BNCCI–state partnership at 37th Industrial India Trade Fair

Kolkata: State Industry and Commerce minister Shashi Panja acknowledged the collaborative efforts between Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BNCCI) and the state government in advancing industrial policies and digital initiatives.

While inaugurating the 37th Industrial India Trade Fair (IITF) at the historic Bagbazar Sarbojanin Durga Puja Ground, Panja praised BNCCI for its 138-year legacy and its self-reliant approach to organising the Trade Fair without external agencies.

Highlighting the Chamber’s strong Swadeshi ethos, she underlined its consistent focus on MSMEs, artisans and local entrepreneurs by providing them with access to markets, training and growth opportunities. She appealed to the people to support the diverse range of stalls during the 14-day event, which will continue till January 1.

A key highlight of this edition is its special focus on Murshidabad district, a historic centre of Bengal’s artisanal excellence. The fair is showcasing Murshidabad’s renowned handloom and handicraft traditions while also reflecting BNCCI’s consistent efforts to uplift district-based artisans and enterprises from Birbhum, West Midnapore, the 24-Parganas and other regions across West Bengal.

By highlighting the work of the West Bengal Khadi & Village Industries Board, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, and a wide spectrum of village-based industries, the Chamber has reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to inclusive industrial development anchored in Bengal’s districts, traditions and people.

The 37th IITF has brought together a diverse mix of participants across food products, textiles, handicrafts, garments, lifestyle products, MSMEs, khadi and handloom producers, artisans, innovators and start-ups, creating a vibrant marketplace blending commerce and culture.