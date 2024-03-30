Min & Kolkata Police refute Metro’s claim of non-cooperation from state

Kolkata: The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) minister Firhad Hakim and Kolkata Police refuted the claims made by a Metro Railway official of non-cooperation by the state over “non-availability of traffic block on EM Bypass” to complete remaining work there to extend the Orange Line from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby) to Beleghata.

Hakim said: “We forgo all the pending amount that we were supposed to receive from Metro Railway. Despite our repeated warnings, they have put up advertisements on pillars which is illegal. But still I am cooperating because I want the Metro work to complete soon for the ease of transportation for people. I don’t know why they (Metro authorities) are alleging non-cooperation.”

After the inspection, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg expressed dissatisfaction and advised to construct an additional 90-metre viaduct beyond Beleghata Station limit and FOB at Beleghata to enable commuters to cross the busy EM Bypass to enter the Beleghata Metro station safely.

These works, according to an official statement of Metro Railway, have been held up due to “non-availability of traffic block on EM Bypass.” It was claimed that RVNL repeatedly sent letters for NoC for the traffic block. It was claimed that a letter was issued to the Commissioner of Kolkata Police requesting the same

Kolkata Police on Saturday stated that currently P-303 to P-316 is under construction for which traffic diversion was needed between Chingrighata and Metropolitan. “Till the time proper traffic diversion is in place RVNL/Metro can complete the mentioned portion and then can take up work at metropolitan crossing,” they stated. It was further stated that in an important meeting held at Lal Bazar for discussing various issues, no representative from RVNL or Metro remained present. “There is utter lack of cooperation during joint inspection or during meetings conducted, from RVNL authority,” they stated.

Police also claimed that there has been no proper restoration of road space where RVNL authorities have already completed the work. Apart from that, they flagged the delays at various points where permission was given for a certain time period and has been surpassed by RVNL.