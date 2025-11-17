Min indicates possible vacancy increase for ‘untainted’ teachers

Kolkata: The state government may consider increasing the number of vacancies to accommodate untainted teachers who risk losing their jobs once the ongoing recruitment drive of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) concludes, Education minister Bratya Basu indicated on Monday.

Basu said he had held an “initial discussion” with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but no decision would be taken until the selection process ends and legal consultations are completed. “Let the process finish first,” he said. “I have spoken to the Chief Minister about increasing vacancies, but I cannot make any definitive statement yet. Once the recruitment process concludes, we will see if any untainted candidate has been excluded, and if so, the government will take a sympathetic view and place the matter before the Cabinet.”

His remarks followed the WBSSC’s release of the preliminary interview list for classes XI-XII on November 16, calling over 20,000 candidates for document verification from November 18 for about 12,445 posts. A large number of untainted candidates from the 2016 recruitment cycle—whose appointments were cancelled by the Supreme Court but were allowed to remain in service until December 31, 2025—did not make the list. Those who appeared only for the XI-XII examination now fear unemployment once the extension expires.

The list’s publication also triggered allegations of irregularities. Nitish Ranjan Barman, marked “tainted” in the list issued on August 30, appeared in the new XI-XII interview list. In another instance, a candidate reportedly born in 1997 received experience marks, which aspirants argued was “age-wise impossible”.

There were also complaints about candidates working in the Health department receiving marks meant for prior teaching experience. Basu said such issues would be addressed during verification.

“One candidate born in 1997 has received experience marks. Applications were submitted online; perhaps he claimed kindergarten experience. If the details do not match during verification, he will be excluded,” he said.

On the inclusion of the specially-abled candidate marked “tainted”, Basu said the government had sought legal clarity.

Meanwhile, fresh candidates who took the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST) marched from Karunamoyee towards Bikash Bhavan on Monday, alleging that the 10 marks awarded for prior teaching experience pushed them out despite some securing full marks in the written and academic components. The rally was stopped by police near Central Park, where they began a sit-in. The protest continued until the evening, after which police removed them.