Min inaugurates Ullarkhawa Bridge in Tufanganj

Cooch Behar: The long-awaited Ullarkhawa Bridge in Tufanganj was officially inaugurated on Monday by North Bengal Development department minister Udayan Guha.



The community expressed their happiness, celebrating the fulfillment of a long standing demand. “Our long-standing dream has finally been realised,” said residents Sefali Burman and Dhaneshwar Burman. “The movement we started by forming a struggle committee has succeeded.”

The foundation stone for the bridge was laid on December 2, 2017, under the guidance of then North Bengal Development Department minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh. Ghosh who is at present the Chairman, Cooch Behar Municipality was also present. Constructed over the Raidak-I River in the Adaran Phulbari-II Gram Panchayat area of Tufanganj Block I, the bridge was built at a cost of Rs 8.87 crore. It will significantly reduce travel time for residents, who previously had to detour approximately 10 kilometres via an alternate route. Udayan Guha stated: “The work should have been completed earlier, but due to some challenges, it took time. Today, the bridge has been inaugurated and any other pending issues will be resolved shortly,” he stated.