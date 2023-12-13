Min inaugurates state’s first orchid festival in Jalpaiguri

Arup Roy, the Minister of Food Processing Industry and Horticulture, inaugurated the state’s first orchid festival at Mohit Nagar in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday.

To promote orchid cultivation, the first orchid garden in North Bengal was inaugurated in September this year at the premises of the State Horticulture department in the Mohit Nagar area near Jalpaiguri town. This garden, built on a PPP model, is named “Urbi Zara”. The orchid festival was started at that place this time.

Minister Arup Roy said: “The demand for orchids is increasing day by day. Orchid cultivation has now started in various districts of the state, including Howrah and Medinipur. But the department is looking at how to benefit the farmers. Orchids are in great demand all over the world, and experts search for them in different places. So, the department will keep an eye on how the orchids produced here can be exported to other countries besides different parts of the country. But before that, besides providing training to the farmers who want to grow high-quality orchids, government support will be provided.”

Roy also added: “Initiatives are being taken to set up processing units for the sale and processing of pineapples, potatoes, and other crops. But until this unit is built, stalls will be bought at the Delhi market, and crops will be sold from there.”

Seminars on orchids are also being held at the festival so that aspiring growers can learn to cultivate orchids in the right way.

Orchid expert Sanguansak Tangsakol from Thailand spoke about the cultivation method in the seminar, and several other experts presented their statements. Apart from an orchid flower display, several events have been organised on this day.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the department, Subrata Gupta, and the Director of the department, Dwiptendu Bera, the vice-chancellor of North Bengal Agricultural University, Debabrata Bose, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.