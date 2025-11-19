Min inaugurates 3 roads in Harirampur block

BALURGHAT: Consumer Affairs minister and Harirampur MLA Biplab Mitra inaugurated three newly-constructed roads in Pundari Gram Panchayat on Tuesday afternoon, fulfilling a long-standing demand of local residents. The total sanctioned amount for the three road projects stands at approximately Rs 3.12 crore.

The minister formally opened the roads by cutting a ribbon and performing the traditional coconut-breaking ceremony in the presence of local Trinamool Congress leaders and villagers.

According to officials, the three roads include a 2.40-km stretch from Panna Pukur Primary School to Hazarapukur, a 2.10-km stretch from Pundari High School to Bhanga Dighi and a 2-km stretch from Kuthubpur to Keshrail. These road links have been pending for several years, villagers said, adding that their construction will significantly improve connectivity within the rural belt of Harirampur block.

Speaking to reporters after the programme, the minister said: “The state government is committed to improving road infrastructure across the region. With this vision, three important roads have been inaugurated in Harirampur Constituency. A total of Rs 3.12 crore has been sanctioned for these projects.

The people here were demanding these roads for a long time and we are happy to fulfill that demand. More development work will follow in the coming days.” Villagers expressed satisfaction at the completion of the long-awaited projects.