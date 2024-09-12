Min inaugurates 18th edition of ‘Banglar Tanter Haat’ in Salt Lake

KOLKATA: The 18th edition of the ‘Banglar Tanter Haat’ was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Boimela Prangan (Central Park Mela ground) in Salt Lake by the state Education minister Bratya Basu in the presence of state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose and MSME and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha.



This year, 290 stalls have been set up where weavers will showcase their works and sell them. Last year, the number of stalls set up was 274. According to the officials of the Textile department, this year 75 primary weavers co-operative society, 23 khadi affiliated societies, 16 handloom clusters, 34 artisans, 20 SHGs, 103 individual weavers, and six village industries along with Tantuja, Bangashree, Majusha etc. are participating. According to the state MSME and Textile department officials, efforts are being made to promote marketing of Bengal handloom fabrics through different fairs and exhibitions every year. The state government had several plans for the uplifting of the handloom industry which is aimed at the diversification of handloom products with improved designs, development of new colour combinations, introduction of natural colours, and improved quality through skill upgradation training.

“This fair is arranged every year before the festive season starts as the artisans and co-operatives will be able to showcase their works and sell which will not only help them, but also the buyers will be benefitted as they will get good quality products at reasonable rates. The target of sale this year has been marked at Rs 7 crore and necessary publicity has been made for that,” said an official.

The fair will continue till September 29 at the Boimela ground. Apart from Bratya and Sujit, Minister of State (MoS) for the MSME and Textiles department, Tajmul Hossain and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Krishna Chakraborty were also present at the inaugural programme.