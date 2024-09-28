Min highlights region’s industrial potential in ICC’s programme

SILIGURI: Minister Sashi Panja emphasised on the immense potential of North Bengal as an industrial hub and reiterated the West Bengal government’s commitment to support industrialists interested in the region. On Friday, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), North Bengal chapter hosted a programme in Siliguri on the occasion of their annual day. Shashi Panja, West Bengal’s minister for Industries, Commerce and Enterprises was present at the programme as the chief guest.



The Minister also spotlighted the ongoing development of the Industrial Corridor, a 639 km road stretching from Dalkhola to Cooch Behar. She mentioned that mapping for this project was already underway which will help in logistic transportation at a low cost.

“We can develop the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. There is immense potential for food processing units, tea industry, tourism and indigenous products. To support this, we are strengthening transportation infrastructure to improve logistics,” the minister added.

The event saw participation of Gautam Deb, mayor of Siliguri, Krishna Kalyani, MLA of Raiganj; and Umang Mittal, the newly appointed chairman of ICC among others. Each speaker echoed the sentiment of North Bengal’s pivotal role in the state’s industrial landscape.

Minister Panja also took a moment to address what she described as misleading claims from certain political entities. Without naming anyone, she criticised those spreading false narratives about industries in West Bengal.

“There are many parties doing politics by spreading wrong messages about industrial growth in the state. Despite their claims, we have made significant strides in developing North Bengal.

Funds have been sanctioned for the expansion of Bagdogra Airport and various road development projects. Those who don’t have public welfare in mind engage in political games,” she added.

MLA Krishna Kalyani drew attention to the potential of soybean cultivation in North Dinajpur, citing a successful trial of the crop in Raiganj.

He shared his optimism about the future of soybean farming in the region, noting its potential as a lucrative agricultural venture.