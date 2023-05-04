Min helps woman from fire-hit family to get married

kolkata: The State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose kept his promise and made all arrangements for the marriage of a woman whose family had lost everything in a devastating fire that broke out in the slum beside Falguni Market in Bidhannagar on April 23.

The marriage of Sutrishna Garui was fixed on May 3 with Kaushik Mondal of Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas and accordingly, the family had purchased all necessary articles for the ceremony. However, the fire dashed all hopes of the wedding as everything was destroyed. Bose, who is also an MLA from Bidhannagar visited the spot on the fateful day and assured the Garui family that he will stand by them and will do the needful for the marriage.