Min dismisses rumours about retirement age increase for teachers

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu has dismissed recent rumours claiming the state government has decided to increase the retirement age of school teachers. Basu clarified on Sunday via his X profile that the news is “entirely false and misleading.”

In his social media post, minister Basu stated: “Last night (Saturday), a news circulated across various social media platforms stating that the state government has decided to increase the retirement age for teachers. The news is entirely false and misleading.” He further remarked: “Such attempts to spread false information are utterly pointless.”

The minister also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading misinformation on social media. The confusion was sparked by a fake notification, dated January 4, which falsely claimed a “gazette notification” had been issued, extending the retirement age for primary and high school teachers in Bengal from 60 to 65 years. The notification stated: “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other rules for the time being in force, the age of superannuation of a primary and high school teacher in the state of West Bengal shall be the age of sixty-five years.”

This notification misled many teachers into believing it was an official government directive. In response, minister Basu issued a clarification to clear the air.