Min directs swift completion of Gangasagar Mela preps

Kolkata: Pulak Roy, minister-in-charge of Public Works Department (PWD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) department on Saturday directed his department officials to take the district administration in total confidence and execute all work in connection with the Gangasagar Mela scheduled to be held from January 9 to 17, 2025.

Roy on Saturday chaired a meeting at the Mela office in Sagar Islands on the preparedness for the Fair and issued directions to complete all work by latest by January 5.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Sagar from January 6 to 8 and all stakeholders were asked to work on a war footing to complete all pending work.

“There is a tendency among PWD and PHE officials and workers to follow a conventional pattern of work every year and take up certain works that is not needed this year. The Minister in Charge has repeatedly made it clear to do all work as requisitioned by the district administration . If they ask for any additional work the same should be executed,” said a senior official of the district administration who attended the meeting.

The minister asked PWD engineers to rejuvenate the road from Kachuberia to Gangasagar which is damaged at a number of places. He also directed for having proper arrangements so that water pouches are not dumped indiscriminately.

The illumination, provision of temporary toilets, pilgrim sheds etc should also be set up quickly.

The dredging work of the Muriganga river is expected to be complete by December 31.