Min defends fire services in Kidderpore Mkt blaze

Kolkata: State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose on Tuesday dismissed allegations of inefficiency in firefighting efforts during the massive blaze at Orphangunge Market in Kidderpore, asserting that fire personnel risk their lives much like the Indian Army.

“Questions have been raised regarding the efficiency of our firefighters. I urge everyone not to demean their efforts. They take tremendous risks, and there have been instances where firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Bose said in the state Assembly.

He reported that the fire control room received the first alert at 2:05 am on Monday. Three fire tenders were dispatched immediately and as the fire spread rapidly, the number of engines was increased to 20.

“I reached the site at 6 am. At that time, our Director General and senior officials were already present,” he added.

Addressing claims of fuel shortages in fire engines, Bose clarified that there was no such issue. “As it was low tide, silt from the Adi Ganga got mixed with the water being drawn, choking the pipe briefly. The issue was resolved quickly and firefighting operations proceeded efficiently,” he said.

A preliminary report has estimated that around 700 shops were gutted in the fire. Bose informed the Assembly that a detailed report would be prepared within seven days, with inputs from Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), to determine the exact number of shops affected.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday forensic experts visited the gutted market and collected samples. Also, forensic experts clicked pictures of the market from various angles.

Meanwhile, KMC sources said the Mayor has identified a nearby site for temporarily relocating the traders but many have raised objections to the move. Discussions are ongoing to persuade the traders that the relocation is temporary and that they will be allocated designated spaces once the new market building is complete.

The over 100-year-old Orphangunge Market was handed over to KMC four years ago.