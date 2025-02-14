Min: Centre should explain why President’s rule imposed now when Manipur is burning for months

Siliguri: Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State Finance and Health department (Independent Charge) has raised questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in imposing President’s rule in Manipur. Arriving in North Bengal on a two-day visit, she met with party leaders and addressed the media, expressing concerns over the handling of the crisis in Manipur.

The minister reached the PWD inspection Bungalow from Bagdogra Airport on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, she is scheduled to attend a party meeting in Islampur. President’s rule was imposed in Manipur following the resignation of BJP Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Addressing reporters, Bhattacharya said: “The Central government should explain why President’s rule was imposed now when Manipur has been burning for months. Where was the Prime Minister with Manipur in crisis? He has been attending conferences across the country and abroad but has no time to visit Manipur.”

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to hold a meeting at the Sports Authority of India ground in Kolkata on Sunday. Initially, the Kolkata Police denied permission for the event, citing the ongoing Madhyamik exams. However, after the RSS approached the High Court, the court granted permission with conditions.

When questioned on why a meeting when Madhyamik examinations are on, Bhattacharya said: “The state did not grant permission, it is the High Court so they would be able to comment. However, no amount of meetings can influence the public here.

The people are with the TMC. That is why the people have trusted us three times and will continue to do so.” Regarding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voicing concerns about irregularities in the voter list and instruction to Trinamool Congress MLAs to monitor it closely, Bhattacharya said: “The Election Commissions of state and Centre have their rules and we have followed them. However, in previous elections, we noticed that the names of non-residents were added to the voter lists. We are taking appropriate actions in accordance with the instructions given by the Chief Minister.”