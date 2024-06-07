Min blames V-C for crisis in Panchanan Barma University

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha, without explicitly naming him, blamed the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University for the university’s crisis, in a meeting of Trinamool teachers, non-teaching staff and other organisations.



The meeting, held on Thursday, included Trinamool Congress teachers, permanent and temporary non-teaching staff and Trinamool student organisations at Panchanan Barma University.

Present at the meeting were Udayan Guha, District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmick, Trinamool leader Abdul Jalil Ahmed and other Trinamool leaders. Notably, Abdul Quader Shefali, the suspended registrar of the university, was also observed at the meeting.

Following the meeting, Udayan Guha remarked: “Since our childhood, we never imagined there would be a university in Cooch Behar. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has brought this vision to fruition by establishing a university in Cooch Behar, named after Thakur Panchanan Barma. However, this university is now facing a crisis due to the actions of certain individuals and political figures associated with the university.

As residents and public

representatives of Cooch Behar, we cannot tolerate this. Today’s meeting aimed to discuss these issues in detail and devise strategies to address them.

We stand with the students who are determined to fight for the restoration of the university’s health and reputation. While the state government is extending full support, it is unacceptable for anyone to challenge its authority.”

Nikhilesh Chandra Roy, the current V-C of Panchanan Barma University, Cooch Behar, was nominated by the Governor. The V-C suspended the university’s registrar, Abdul Quader Sefali, citing various allegations of negligence and corruption.