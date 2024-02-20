Min assists people during ‘Sahaayata Kendra’

Cooch Behar: Udayan Guha, minister in-charge of North Bengal Development department, took an active role in assisting the general public at the ‘Sahaayata Kendra’ to compile the list of beneficiaries for MGNREGS work payments.



The minister personally attended the session on Tuesday following the vandalism of the ‘Sahaayata Kendra’ campaign vehicle in the Dinhata Assembly area on Monday.

Guha stated: “Bhetaguri is already an area marked by unrest. TMC workers here face obstacles in carrying out their work. The campaign vehicle heading to the ‘Sahaayata Kendra’ was vandalised on Monday and the individual present in the car was assaulted. As promised, I am here today. People spontaneously came forward to fill out the forms.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that state government funds would cover the pending MGNREGS work payments. Subsequently, the TMC organised the ‘Sahaayata Kendra’ programme to identify workers who had not received their dues. Tensions escalated when TMC accused BJP workers of vandalising a campaign vehicle in the Bhetaguri area.

The ‘Sahaayata Kendra’ in the Krishak Bazar area of Bhetaguri-II Gram Panchayat opened on Tuesday morning, where local residents poured in to fill out forms. To maintain order, police were deployed.