Min announces details for ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2025’

Kolkata: Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen on Thursday announced the categories and details of the ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2025’, which will be awarded to various Durga Puja committees across the state and abroad.

Speaking at the announcement, Sen said the initiative, introduced in 2013, has grown over the years to honour the artistic excellence, creativity and social consciousness reflected in Bengal’s pujas. “Mamata Banerjee has always believed that religion is an individual’s choice, but festivals are for everyone. Durga Puja is not only about faith but also about culture, inclusiveness and celebration,” he added.

This year, pujas in Kolkata and adjoining areas, including those under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, South Dum Dum Municipality, Baranagar Municipality, and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, will be evaluated in multiple categories.

These include idol, mandap, lighting, concept, eco-friendliness, social awareness, ‘dhakeshri’, branding and more. In districts, awards will be given in categories such as Puja, idol, mandap and social awareness. Pujas outside the state can apply online for the best Puja category.

Eminent personalities from diverse fields will serve as jury members. The results will be declared on Mahapanchami or Mahasasthi.

Last year, almost 3,000 applications were received from Kolkata and adjoining areas, along with 8 entries from abroad. The minister also announced that the Red Road Carnival will be held on October 5. Carnival in the districts will be held on October 4.

Application forms for the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2025 will be available from September 11 to September 20, from 12 am to 7 pm at the Kolkata Information Centre for pujas in Kolkata and at the offices of District and Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officers for pujas in districts.

Committees may also apply online through the official portals—www.egiyebangla.gov.in, www.wb.gov.in, www.icad.wb.gov.in, and www.bbss.wb.gov.in.