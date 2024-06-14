Min allocates Rs 14 cr for dev projects

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development department’s minister Udayan Guha allocated approximately Rs 14 crore for various development projects in Mathabhanga Blocks 1 and 2 following the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) victory in the Lok Sabha polls. He made this announcement during a public meeting in Mathabhanga.



A felicitation ceremony was organised on Thursday for newly-elected Trinamool Congress MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia of the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency, hosted by the Mathabhanga town block Trinamool Congress at Mathabhanga Nazrul Manch. Udayan Guha, district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik and other Trinamool leaders attended the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Guha stated: “After returning from Kolkata on Wednesday following the elections, I immediately allocated Rs 4 crore for Mathabhanga-I Block and Rs 10 crore for Mathabhanga-II Block.

These funds will support various developmental initiatives in the region. However, municipal area development is currently on hold. Our priority is rural development.”

Basunia commented: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set nine targets for nine Assembly seats and we must prepare accordingly. We are committed to achieving these goals by winning all nine seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.”