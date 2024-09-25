Mimi unveils Tanishq’s Puja collection ‘Aalo’

KOLKATA: Tanishq unveiled its exquisite Durga Puja collection ‘Aalo’ on Tuesday at a city hotel. Launched by Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty, the collection captures the essence of the festival through beautifully crafted jewellery.



The ‘Aalo’ collection showcases the brilliance of Tanishq’s master ‘karigars’ and Bengal’s traditional craftsmanship, featuring signature motifs such as Chaalchitra, Jaali, Nauka, and Palki.The collection includes an exquisite range of gold jewellery such as intricately designed Necklace Sets, Sita Haar,

Bangles, and Muff Chains, showcasing Bengal’s unparalleled craftsmanship.

Somprabh Singh, Regional Business Head, Titan Company Pvt Ltd, said: “Aalo, meaning light, captures the warmth and spirit of Durga Puja this year. Over the years, Tanishq has been able to build a special bond with the consumers of Kolkata and Bengal and with the Aalo collection, we continue our long-standing commitment to offering jewellery that reflects the rich cultural significance of the region while embracing modern

design elements.”

Pelki Tshering, CMO, Tanishq, said: “Tanishq celebrates every aspect of how the Bengali woman embodies the strength to stand by her convictions, empowers those around her and is a source of inspiration for generations to come. ‘Aalo’ is a tribute to all the Aishanis of Bengal who are strong, have a mind of their own yet rooted in values and culture.”