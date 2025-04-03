Mimi Chakraborty urges PM’s intervention

KOLKATA: If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, you’ve probably come across the heartbreaking videos from Kancha Gachibowli near the University of Hyderabad. The desperate cries of peacocks and other animals as bulldozers tear down their forest home are enough to give anyone chills. The footage has sparked outrage nationwide, with environmentalists speaking out against the destruction.

On Wednesday, Richa Chadha called out Rahul Gandhi and the Telangana Congress government over the issue. Now, actress and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty has stepped in, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the clearing of 400 acres of forest. Mimi, a known animal lover and environmental advocate, has urged the PM to take immediate action. Sharing screen grabs of the tree-felling on her social media, she didn’t hold back in expressing her frustration over the mindless destruction of nature. “Plzz help here sir 400 acres of forest is being destroyed, animals are wailing in pain and agony, students are bein arrested for protesting.We need your help @moefcc @byadavbjp @narendramodi. Share and tag as much as possible #SaveKancheGachibowli.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday took a firm stand against the large-scale felling of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area, ordering an immediate halt to further deforestation. Following massive protests by university students, the court issued a stay on all activities in the area until April 7.