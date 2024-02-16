Mimi Chakraborty resigns as MP, says Mamata ‘yet to accept it’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, who had sent her resignation to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee two days ago, met the latter at the state Assembly on Thursday.

Following the meeting, Chakraborty, who is also an acclaimed Tollywood actor said: “I do not want to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I have already submitted my resignation from the post of MP. “

She added that Banerjee has not yet accepted her resignation. If she does so, Chakraborty will go to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and submit the resignation letter.

“I have felt that politics is not my cup of tea. Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not. I have spoken with my party supremo regarding the issues I had,” she added. She alleged that the local TMC leadership has been creating hurdles for her in working in her Parliamentary constituency area. “I have told my party chairperson in detail and she had assured me that she would look into it,” she maintained.

Chakraborty alleged that foraying into politics gives people a license to abuse persons like her.

“If Mimi Chakraborty has done something bad, it would have surely made headlines. I knowingly have not harmed anyone in my life. I am not a politician.

I will never be a politician. I have always wanted to work for the people. I have never spoken ill of any Opposition parties or anyone from my party,” she added.

It is learnt that Chakraborty, in 2022, had also tendered her resignation from the post of MP but it was rejected that time. She made it clear that she was not using her resignation as a pressure tactic.

“People might say I am trying to secure my ticket as an MP but it is not true. I don’t want to be a candidate again,” she asserted.

Recently, she also quit two parliamentary standing committees and sent her resignation to TMC Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay.