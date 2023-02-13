Millet Mela in New Town to encourage farmers increase yield

KOLKATA: With the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, a one-day ‘Eat-Right Millet Mela’ will be soon held in New Town where different types of millets will be showcased, demonstrating how it can be converted into a value-based product so farmers are encouraged to increase its production.



Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will be hosting the fair at New Town, on February 17, near the central mall at the walking zone.

Commenting on the same, BS Acharya, director, Eastern and North-Eastern Region, FSSAI, said: “India is focusing on encouraging the farmers to produce the ‘forgotten millets’. Millets are an essential component of a poor man’s diet. These are still cultivated in the interior parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh etc. For the population there it is part of their daily diet in the way we consume wheat and rice.”

He added: “With 2023 declared as the International Year of Millets, all government departments in India are observing the same. FSSAI recently conducted a millet mela in Guwahati. We will now conduct it in Kolkata. There are varieties of millets which will be showcased at the fair.”

Commenting on ways to encourage farmers to increase the production of millets, he said: “In the upcoming fair we will also demonstrate how to convert millets into value-based products. This will help in the growth of demand in the market which in turn will benefit the farmers by boosting their income. Hence, they will be encouraged to augment its production.”

“We have invited chefs from renowned hotel chains who will be demonstrating how millets can be converted into value-added products. Several food items that are widely consumed by people can be made out of millet, such as bread, dosa, salads etc millets are a healthy option as it contains high protein, fibre, and micronutrients” Acharya highlighted.

He pointed out: “Once millet production increases, we will try to make it available in mid-day meals in schools. Children need a high-nutrition diet. This will make health supplements redundant.”