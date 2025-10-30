Millet cakes launched to promote healthy eating & support farmers

Alipurduar: This initiative of the Alipurduar District Agriculture department is turning heads and taste buds by introducing millet-based delicacies that are both nutritious and delicious. After the successful launch of millet momos, shell rotis, laddoos and pakoras, the department has now unveiled millet cakes, marking another milestone in its effort to popularise this ancient grain.

A special stall for local Self-Help Groups (SHGs) has already been set up inside the Buxa Tiger Project area in Santlabari, where visitors can sample various millet-based products. The first batch of millet cakes has been successfully prepared under the guidance of experienced chefs, with Agriculture department officials and attendees praising the cake’s taste and texture during a recent launch event.

“With the help of professional bakers, SHG members have received hands-on training in baking with millet flour,” said Rajat Chatterjee, Assistant Director of Agricultural department (Administration), Alipurduar. “We are hopeful that this cake will become very popular. This initiative will also motivate more farmers to cultivate small millets and other minor grains.”

Taste trials of chocolate, vanilla and other flavors showed that millet cakes closely match regular flour-based cakes in flavour and texture. Following this success, the department now plans to launch millet cookies and biscuits in the coming months.

Currently, around 300 hectares of land in Kalchini and Madarihat blocks of Alipurduar district are under millet cultivation. Officials believe that if these millet-based products gain market popularity, cultivation will expand significantly in the region.

Experts note that millet-based items are gluten-free, fiber-rich and suitable for diabetics, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers. Made entirely from natural ingredients such as millet flour, jaggery, coconut oil and fruit-based substitutes, the cakes are both healthy and easy to prepare.