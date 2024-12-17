Military Forest remains silent testament to the history of Bangladesh liberation

Raiganj: A large part of Raiganj’s Kulik Forest, situated on the eastern bank of the Kulik River in North Dinajpur district, remains a silent testament to the Bangladesh Liberation War. Popular as the ‘Military Forest’, this land played a pivotal role in training the Mukti Bahini (Liberation Army of Bangladesh) during their fight for independence against Pakistan in 1971. Today, this historical forest serves a new purpose — nurturing the athletic talents of the district’s youth.

The Military Forest spans approximately 1 sq km to the south of the Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary. According to senior citizens residing near the forest, this area was used for about six months in 1971 to train Bangladeshi freedom fighters. The training camp was later relocated elsewhere owing to the floods. Visitors to the Kulik Bird Sanctuary still catch a glimpse of this historically-significant site, which continues to inspire pride in its connection to Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.

Sanjit Yadav, a trainer of district athletes, remarked: “In 1971, the youth of Bangladesh who enlisted in the Mukti Bahini were trained here. That is why people call it the Military Forest. Today, we utilise this land to train athletes and many schoolgirls and boys have achieved remarkable success in sports through their training here. Aspirants for police service also use this area to build their fitness. However, it deeply saddens us that some leaders of Bangladesh are attempting to erase the history of their liberation from public memory.”

Priya Ranjan Paul, a teacher and researcher from Raiganj, echoed similar sentiments. “The Military Forest in Raiganj is undeniable proof of the support provided by India during Bangladesh’s Liberation War. Alongside other training camps across the state, this forest played a key role in preparing the Mukti Bahini. Unfortunately, certain leaders in Bangladesh are now trying to deny this history and overlook India’s assistance. However, the existence of this forest serves as an enduring testament to that glorious chapter of history.”