‘Militant Javed Munshi was in touch with Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder, Hafiz’

Kolkata: The Kashmiri militant Javed Munshi who was arrested from Canning in South 24-Parganas about a week ago, was reportedly in touch with Talha Saeed, the second in command of Lashkar-e-Taiba who is the son of the terror outfit founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Police have come to know that on the orders of Talha Saeed, Munshi had visited Bengal to mark the route to Bangladesh through which terrorist activities can be carried out.

According to the report of a vernacular news channel and an online vernacular news platform Munshi had been to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to meet Talha.

Also, cops were stunned to know that in the past 10 years, Munshi had visited the Mudrika area near Lahore thrice where the offices of LeT are located. It is suspected that he had been to Muzaffarabad as well to meet Talha who is also looking after the terror activities in POK.

The intelligence agencies reportedly suspect that Lashkar has a plan to use the Bangladesh border to carry out terror activities in different parts of the country, especially in North East India.

Munshi had a plan to create a corridor for terrorists in the state under the pretext of visiting his relatives’ homes.

It was learnt that the relatives of Munshi where he was staying before getting arrested were grilled for a few consecutive days.

However, the relatives reportedly claimed that they were unaware of Munshi’s activities. Police, however, kept the relatives of Munshi under scanner they may get interrogated again soon.