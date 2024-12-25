‘Militant Javed Munshi trained in IED making in Karachi’

Kolkata: The militant Javed Munshi, who was arrested from Canning, was trained in IED making in Karachi and was given the task of providing logistics support to several terror outfits of POK.

During his interrogation, cops of both West Bengal Police (WBP) and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police came to know that since 1990 he had been to Pakistan seven times for training and other purposes. It was learnt that Munshi is involved in running a terrorist training camp in POK. The Special Task Force (STF) of the WBP suspects that Munshi’s visit to Bengal was to make a recce of a route to smuggle arms. Also, his plan was to cross over to Bangladesh and from there go to Pakistan.

These apart, police also came to know that Munshi was working on the orders of his handler who is suspected to be a part of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Meanwhile, in a major development, Assam Police STF arrested two militants of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Kokrajhar on Tuesday night. According to a report of a national daily, Special Director General of Assam Police, Harmeet Singh announced that two persons were arrested from Namapara during a raid under Operation Praghat. The duo identified as Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha are reportedly members of the terror outfit ABT which is affiliated with the Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent.

Assam Police seized several firearms and ammunition along with explosives and jihadi documents from them. It is suspected that they were planning an attack somewhere in India. Earlier, two sleeper cell members of the ABT were arrested from Hariharpara in Murshidabad.