Milestone: ‘WBPDCL, 2 thermal plants in Bengal top nation’

Kolkata: Santaldih Thermal Power Plant under the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has ranked first among the annual ranking among all the 201 thermal power plants in the country. Bakreswar Plant has secured second rank, Sagardighi fourth and Bandel ninth position at

the national level.

It has been announced by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, Government of India. What is striking is that the WBPDCL, as a company (with an aggregate PLF of 88.9 per cent), has ranked the best-performing company in the country surpassing the power giants like NTPC, DVC, Adani Power, Tata Power etc.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the officers and engineers who have made this possible. In a post on X Banerjee stated: “We are the Best, yet again!! The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, has just announced the annual ranking of all the 201 thermal power plants in the country, based on operational efficiency (PLF - Plant Load Factor) parameters.”

She further stated: “For 2024-25, CEA has ranked Santaldih Thermal Power Plant of our WBPDCL (with PLF 94.38 per cent) as the best (ranked 1st) performing thermal power plant in the country. Our Bakreswar plant (PLF 93.3%) has been ranked 2nd, Sagardighi (PLF 90.86 per cent) at 4th and Bandel (PLF 89.62 per cent) at 9th position (Nationally) by GOI.”

“Also, WBPDCL, as a company (with an aggregate PLF of 88.9 per cent), has been ranked the best-performing company in the country, surpassing giants like NTPC, DVC, Adani Power, Reliance Power, Tata Power, Torrent Power, etc. Congratulations to our officers, engineers, and workmen for bringing out their best and making the state proud!!” Banerjee said.