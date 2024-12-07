Milestone: Techno Int’l New Town achieves B++ accreditation from NAAC

Kolkata: Techno International New Town (TINT), Kolkata, has been awarded a B++ grade in its first cycle of accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), with an impressive performance. The NAAC peer team visited the institution on November 22-23, 2024.

TINT has been praised for its excellence in curricular aspects and infrastructure and learning resources. Dr Ayan Chakraborty, principal, said, “This achievement reflects our commitment to educational excellence and holistic development. The collaborative efforts and sincere dedication demonstrated by each faculty and staff member for the college are truly exemplary. We are grateful to our students, parents, recruiters, and management for their unwavering support.” Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Managing Director of Techno India Group, who has been recently recognised as the first Indian to receive the Honorary Academician title from the Albertina Academy of Fine Arts, Italy, said: “This achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication and vision. It also aligns with our global aspirations, underscored by the various accolades showered on Techno India from various quarters of the world.”