Milestone: ‘State issued 1.59 cr caste certificates across Bengal since 2011’

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has issued a record 1.59 crore caste certificates across the state since coming to power for the first time in 2011.



The seven editions of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) have provided a big boost in this distribution with over 46.34 lakh certificates being issued.

Bulu Chik Baraik, who holds the independent charge of the state Backward Classes Welfare (BCW) department said in the state Assembly that in the seven editions of Duare Sarkar held to date, the total number of SC, ST and OBC certificates being issued amount to 31.47 lakh, 6.33 lakh and 8.53 lakh respectively.

“Over 2.15 crore caste certificates have been given across the state and our government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given 1.59 crore,” Baraik added.

The state government has also been vigilant when it comes to weeding out fake certificates after receiving such reports from some districts. 1959 certificates have been selected for cancellation and 592 have been cancelled already.

Baraik said that the state has ushered in a slew of measures for fast issuance of caste certificates, the most important being the introduction of online application. The department has also allowed the facility of downloading digital certificates from the comforts of home or cyber café although the hard copy takes some more days to reach the beneficiary. The maximum time taken for issuance of certificate after the thorough examination is 4 weeks although in case of father/mother having caste certificate, it takes around 15 days.

The state has also allowed the provision of application even without a document. The department officials conduct local investigations and hearings and if found eligible issue such a certificate.

There is no income bar for application for a caste certificate.